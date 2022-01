SpaceX boss Elon Musk has offered a closer look at the apparatus that will be used to launch — and, more interestingly, catch — its next-generation Super Heavy rocket. In what appears to be a drone video tweeted by Musk on Sunday, we see the top of the launch-and-landing tower as well as the clamp-like arms that will catch the first-stage booster when it comes in to land after deploying the second-stage Starship to space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO