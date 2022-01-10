ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

2 snowshoers and their dog die in avalanche near Hoosier Pass

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPIp0_0dhCFVFr00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center confirmed two snowshoers and their dog were killed by a 400-foot-wide avalanche in an area west of Hoosier Pass.

Friends and family of Hannah Nash, 25, and Drake Oversen, 35, reported them as being overdue from their trip on Saturday.

Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers from the Summit County Rescue Group and Flight for Life began searching areas west of the pass. They found a recent avalanche and a faint track in an area of interest on a flank of North Star Mountain.

Colorado avalanche survivor shares video of escape

An avalanche rescue dog located both snowshoers and their dog, Valerie, all of whom were completely buried by avalanche debris. All three were deceased when first responders found them.

Nash and Oversen were residents of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is still making a full report of the incident. The Summit County Office of the Coroner reported their manner of death as accidental and the cause of death as blunt force trauma and asphyxiation due to an avalanche of snow and debris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
Summit County, CO
Accidents
Summit County, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Avalanche Rescue#Rescue Dog#Accident#Kdvr#Flight For Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX31 Denver

NTSB releases pilots’ identity, new pictures following deadly St. Charles County plane crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Federal investigators say two pilots from Ohio were killed in a deadly plane crash Saturday night in St. Charles County. During a Tuesday morning briefing, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was operated by AirnetII, LLC out of Ohio and was on its way to […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy