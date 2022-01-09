ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Full House' cast reunites to 'grieve as a family' over Bob Saget's death

By Matt Brennan, Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdjCB_0dhCF16Y00

The cast of 1990s sitcom "Full House" gathered online Monday to pay tribute to Bob Saget, the hug-loving patriarch of the TV show's Tanner family, who was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room Sunday.

The stand-up comedian and actor, who became "America's Dad" with his appearances on "Full House" and its Netflix reboot, "Fuller House," was remembered fondly by his co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and creator Jeff Franklin.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," the group said in a joint statement posted Monday on Instagram . "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly."

To honor Saget, the cast asked fans to "hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob ."

The news of Saget's death came as a shock to his colleagues in the world of entertainment. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," wrote Stamos late Sunday. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

On Instagram , Coulier, who played the sitcom's daffy Uncle Joey, wrote: "I’ll never let go, brother. Love you."

Fans paid tribute to Saget's warm turn as Danny Tanner on the popular "TGIF" sitcom "Full House" (1987-95) and its Netflix revival, "Fuller House" (2016-20). A widower and father of three who invites his brother-in-law (Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier) to move in to help with the childcare, Tanner became an Ozzie Nelson or Ward Cleaver for the millennial generation.

Saget further solidified his beloved status with ’90s kids through his avuncular presence on "America's Funniest Home Videos," where he played emcee to a reel of viewer-submitted bloopers from 1989 to 1997.

His skill for the family sitcom’s emotional register went beyond "Full House." Kat Dennings, who played Saget's daughter on the short-lived "Full House" follow-up "Raising Dad" in 2001 and 2002, wrote on Instagram that his "America's Dad" moniker wasn't just an act. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful," she said. "He talked about his kids constantly."

Randy Rainbow, who called Saget " the kindest, sweetest soul ," said on Twitter that he and Saget were planning a duet together. Longtime friend Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and said that he and the actor had "stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh" just days before his death.

In a seven-tweet thread , "How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor reflected on Saget's work on the CBS sitcom playing an "older, wiser" Ted Mosby while narrating the nine-season love story from 2005 to 2014.

"He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches," Radnor tweeted. "I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right."

Others remembered Saget as the foul-mouthed stand-up who delivered perhaps the definitive version of the titular blue joke in the 2005 documentary "The Aristocrats." "It's brilliant and not for the faint of heart," wrote Jane Lynch. Sounding a similar note, "The View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg remembered both Saget's "huge heart" and his "abject lunacy."

"Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^}" tweeted actor-comedian Jim Carrey.

Whatever their memories of his work, though, nearly all singled out Saget as one of the nicest people in a notoriously tough business. "Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny," wrote legendary writer-producer Norman Lear . "And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

"Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul," tweeted director Judd Apatow.

"Nice guys DO finish first," added actor Rob Schneider. "Beyond his considerable talents, Bob Saget was a kind and gentle presence that always made every one in the room feel at ease. A sweeter man there never was. And a wicked sense of humor that would make you howl with laughter."

As another of his TV daughters, Cameron Bure, wrote of Saget, "Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life."

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the Olsens, who shared the role of youngest daughter Michelle, told the Associated Press.

Here's how Hollywood reacted to Saget's death:

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Andy Kindler
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Randy Rainbow
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Grieve
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing. Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’

Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement. The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
ORLANDO, FL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
52K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy