ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady reacts to facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Wild Card game

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kx2Lu_0dhCElOO00

The matchup is set.

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (13-4) in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

The playoff game will be held Sunday, January 16, at 1 p.m.

The Birds finished as the No. 7 seed after falling to the Dallas Cowboys
on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

After Tampa Bay dominated the Carolina Panthers 41-17 Sunday, Brady was only focused on one thing -- the Eagles.

"It just felt good to win today. Whatever happened with other teams, you can't ever control any of those things. Even for the next game. ... you're worrying about two games from now. I'm not worried about two games from now, I'm worried about one game from now, which is the Eagles... that's going to be the biggest game of our season," he said.

"We're going to have to play our best game of the year. This is the toughest opponent all year. We're playing a team that's very talented. They got to make it to this point for a reason. We got to do everything we can do to get the win. This is a football team that's been playing really well. Good on offense. They got a very good defense. Good front. Been very healthy. It's going to be a very tough, tough game."

The Eagles last faced the Buccaneers during Week 6 on October 14. Brady threw two touchdown passes to beat Philadelphia 28-22 inside Lincoln Financial Field.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Comments / 3

Related
firstsportz.com

“She’s The GOAT”: Tom Brady calls his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen the absolute BEST in her field

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of American Football. Regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, the QB spent two decades with the Patriots and completely changed the fortune of the side. Completions, touchdown passes, or games started, passing yards, the man has got numbers that seem too good to be true.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NESN

Ex-Buc Explains Why Tom Brady Snapped At Tyrann Mathieu In Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy was a bit surprised to learn something about Tom Brady during his lone season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has a serious edge to him. McCoy recently appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and shared a first-hand account of the Super...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Panthers#Nfl Playoffs#Philadelphia#American Football#Wild Card#Espn
Inc.com

With 7 Short Words, Tom Brady Just Taught a Dangerous Lesson in Leadership

This is a story about NFL quarterback Tom Brady and an important leadership lesson for your business. Actually, it's about two lessons, both of which were on display recently, and one of which can easily contradict the other. It all stems from the waning minutes of last week's final regular-season...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Herald-Tribune

NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions: How the experts see Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay's best hope for getting through Wild Card Weekend may rest more on a vaunted run defense than on the arm of Tom Brady. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last season with the Buccaneers, will be counted on in a similar way to last season for a repeat performance. But the Bucs' opponent Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles, has something that few other opponents would've had this weekend: A really good run game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Know It’s Time To Retire

Talk of Tom Brady’s future retirement always seems to pop up around this time of year with the NFL season winding down. However, it still sounds like the 44-year-old quarterback is far from hanging up in his jersey for good. Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Wild Card round...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
PackerCentral

The Case for Tom Brady to Win NFL MVP

Just like the 2020 NFC Championship Game – and possibly the 2021 NFC Championship Game, as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the top seeds the NFC playoffs – it is coming down to two players to win NFL MVP. It’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz

Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color analyst on the Colts' radio network, and in an interview on radio station 107.5 The Fan with a host apparently known only as "JMV," Venturi cast doubt on Wentz' ability to continue as the Colts' quarterback.
NFL
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 52 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
NFL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy