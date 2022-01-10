Tom Brady reacts to facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Wild Card game

The matchup is set.

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (13-4) in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

The playoff game will be held Sunday, January 16, at 1 p.m.

The Birds finished as the No. 7 seed after falling to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

After Tampa Bay dominated the Carolina Panthers 41-17 Sunday, Brady was only focused on one thing -- the Eagles.

"It just felt good to win today. Whatever happened with other teams, you can't ever control any of those things. Even for the next game. ... you're worrying about two games from now. I'm not worried about two games from now, I'm worried about one game from now, which is the Eagles... that's going to be the biggest game of our season," he said.

"We're going to have to play our best game of the year. This is the toughest opponent all year. We're playing a team that's very talented. They got to make it to this point for a reason. We got to do everything we can do to get the win. This is a football team that's been playing really well. Good on offense. They got a very good defense. Good front. Been very healthy. It's going to be a very tough, tough game."

The Eagles last faced the Buccaneers during Week 6 on October 14. Brady threw two touchdown passes to beat Philadelphia 28-22 inside Lincoln Financial Field.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.