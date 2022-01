The Miami Dolphins have begun searching for a new head coach after the surprising decision to fire Brian Flores came down on Monday. While players and fans are still reacting to the departure of Flores from Miami, some coaches are being linked to the recently-vacated position. Among the early names mentioned as a potential Flores replacement is former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, according to Michael Lombardi.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO