Bears' Marqui Christian: Posts no stats in loss

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama...
Kirby Smart on Monday night led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. After previously going 0-4 against Nick Saban, Smart led his Bulldogs to a 33-18 win in the CFP title game. After the win, Smart revealed something that his team used as motivation against Alabama, something that...
The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said virtually nothing in public about his ongoing legal cases involving allegations of sexual assault. But now, via his agent David Mulugheta, we get an impression of where Watson's thinking is the proceedings slowly continue to play out. "Super confident.''. The Texans quarterback, and...
If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
Although Tua Tagovailoa has yet to absolutely show that he is the franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, it seems that his position as the team’s QB1 is safe for the foreseeable future. That’s even after the firing of Brian Flores on Monday night by the Dolphins, with team owner Stephen Ross expressing his trust in the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.
The Minnesota Vikings made waves on Monday after deciding to part ways with coach Mike Zimmer. It was a move many expected, as the Vikings have failed to reach their full potential under his command. However, it appears Zimmer was either too hurt or just didn’t care to talk with his former players.
Deshaun Watson was hoping to go to the Dolphins at some point, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. The Dolphins have fired Brian Flores despite them going 8-1 to finish the season after starting out 1-7. Flores even had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before being eliminated that same week.
The Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season under Zimmer and Spielman, which is likely what spelled the end for the partnership in the eyes of the team’s ownership.
Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After hauling in a Bryce Young pass for a huge gain, Williams tried to get past a Bulldogs defender. He lost his footing and crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing at his left knee.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban was disappointed to lose the National Championship Game to Georgia but still praised his players. Nick Saban had a chance to win his seventh national championship with Alabama, but Georgia got in the way on Monday night. The Bulldogs outlasted the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis,...
