Bears' Marqui Christian: Posts no stats in loss

 3 days ago

Christian failed to record a tackle in the Bears' 31-17 Week 18 loss to the...

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams

In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama...
Who is Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan as Miami Dolphins fire head coach?

The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson was hoping to go to the Dolphins at some point, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. The Dolphins have fired Brian Flores despite them going 8-1 to finish the season after starting out 1-7. Flores even had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before being eliminated that same week.
Adam Thielen reacts to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season under Zimmer and Spielman, which is likely what spelled the end for the partnership in the eyes of the team’s ownership.
Nick Saban Reacts To The Loss Of Jameson Williams

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After hauling in a Bryce Young pass for a huge gain, Williams tried to get past a Bulldogs defender. He lost his footing and crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing at his left knee.
