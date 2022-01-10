ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a car hit and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia. This happened in the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvUNa_0dhCEIzR00

The department said the incident happened around 7:39 p.m. That’s when officers said a maroon Subaru hit an unidentified female. The victim later died at the hospital.

The vehicle and its driver stayed on scene.

