Jags Week 18 Player of Game vs. Colts: QB Trevor Lawrence

By Daniel Griffis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
In a season full of disappointment, frustration, and dysfunction, the Jacksonville Jaguars finished their dismal 2021 campaign on a high note, defeating their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, by the score of 26-11. The loss decreased the Colts’ playoffs hopes drastically (they were eventually eliminated after a Pittsburgh win) and provided Jaguars fans with some semblance of hope heading into the offseason.

While the win was no doubt a nice ending to the season, it was Trevor Lawrence’s play that was the most encouraging aspect of the team’s Week 18 win. Lawrence got off to a hot start, completing his first 11 passes of the game.

He didn’t stop there either as the young franchise passer led the Jaguars on three scoring drives in the first half, completing 19-of-25 for 208 yards and a touchdown by the intermission.

With the Colts’ offense struggling to get their star running back, Jonathan Taylor, going, the Jaguars relied on the right arm of Lawrence. He then delivered once again in the second half with an immaculate touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. despite a botched snap.

While Lawrence only attempted seven passes in the second half, his work was largely already done. He would go on to finish the game 23-of-32 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence avoided mistakes, adding in some crucial plays with his legs as well when needed.

Lawrence’s rookie season has had its ups and downs, but fans longed for that one game where he looked like that franchise quarterback of the future. This was the game that could put those fan fears aside. Lawrence was surgical and if not for some untimely drops, his day could have been even better.

Regardless of what happens with the coaching staff, free agency, or the draft, the Jaguars have the most important piece. Today, his talent was on full display. If the team can get some pieces around Lawrence and build the young defense, the Jaguars might soon be the team fighting to get into the playoffs.

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

