[ATA Show 2022] BOG Haymaker Bale Blind: Be Out Standing in your Field
By Adam Scepaniak
AllOutdoor.com
3 days ago
When it comes to hunting some of the best locations are not always found in an elevated stand or on the side of a tree; sometimes you need to get on the ground to be where the action is at. That is why blinds can be such a valuable tool in...
As we approach SHOT Show 2022, there will be an inevitable avalanche of new product releases and Boyds Gunstocks has one up their sleeve they are now prepared to announce. The NEW Boyds Agility Gunstock is their newest gunstock design to answer many shooters’ prayers. This traditional appearing stock affords you a classic look with modernly crafted upgrades for today’s forward-thinking shooter.
After last year was canceled due to COVID-19, bowhunting's big trade show returns with in-person event. A couple of years ago in January 2020, I penned a story for this space at Game and Fish that suggested that while the modern archery world might appear to be somewhat foreign to bowhunting’s legendary Fred Bear at first glance, it would have been far more familiar to him than most might suspect.
What’s that soft glow emanating from the gun safe? It’s called Serenity, the latest offering from exclusive 1911 maker, Cabot Guns. Like every Cabot gun, the Serenity has some striking features. Chief among them is a Damascus-finish slide. It subtly contrasts with the smooth, silvery finish of the gun’s stainless steel externals. The grips are solid, polished stainless adding a subtle shine and weight that make the Serenity one of the company’s tamest guns where recoil is concerned. For the Cabot collector, the Serenity is designed as the antithesis to the Apocalypse model. It is light in color and all about the smooth, flowing edges and textures, standing in contrast to the rough and dark-themed Apocalypse.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have the smallest of the Automag lineup, the Baby Automag! Back in the day, AMT was a manufacturer of unique handguns. Mainly handguns that I would argue were an answer to a question no one asked. Nonetheless, they found their small unobtained market and took charge. They were the manufacturers of semi-automatic high-powered handguns, particularly magnums. They made handguns that shot .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .45 ACP, .50 AE, and .30 Carbine even! But at some point for a limited run, they tried their hand at .22 Long Rifle pistols. This brought us a 1,000 pistol run of Baby Automag handguns. These Baby Automags were very similar in design to the Ruger MK series of the time and functioned the exact same.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have one of the coolest machine pistols in history, the Mauser Schnellfeuer. The Mauser Schnellfeuer, otherwise known as the M712, is a Mauser C96 action, but made to be select fire. On the left-hand side, there is a control to change from semi- or full-auto. The Schnellfeuer fires the same 7.63×25 Mauser cartridge as the standard Mauser C96. The M712 fires at an astonishing 1,000 rounds per minute which makes the gun uncomfortable to fire with a stock, and uncontrollable without one. Approximately 95,000 were produced for both military and commercia,l but a pretty rare nowadays.
Broadheads get a lot of attention at the annual Archery Trade Association Show. Of course, any head fired through the heart or lungs of a broadside critter will get the job done. So you might wonder what all the is fuss about? Why do so many bowhunters study and test different models and obsess over which head to hunt with. Well, for one thing, all the hard work we do as hunters—the scouting and shooting and stalking and stand-hanging—ultimately rides on the business end of our arrows and bolts. If one head offers even a slight advantage, if it’s even a little more reliable or accurate downrange, we want it. Also, we don’t always make perfect shots. A really well-designed broadhead can save your bacon on sub-par hits and put you on a blood trails that lead to your next trophy, even when you weren’t at your best. So, how do you make your choice?
If you’ve grown weary of your heavy and old bolt action hunting rifle, perhaps it’s time to turn over a new leaf for 2022 and grab a truly modern bolt action. Savage has just announced the introduction of their new Savage 110 Carbon Tactical Bolt-Action rifle featuring high-quality PROOF Research barrels. These new rifles combine the weight savings and precision of PROOF Research barrels with the proven Savage 110 action to make a rifle that sits on the bleeding edge of bolt-action rifle technology.
The 2022 ATA Show featured the latest and greatest in bowhunting gear. I searched the show floor and talked to manufacturers to bring you my picks for the best new bowhunting gear. The gear items I picked are heavy on innovation and solve problems for bowhunters. Timber Ninja Black Belt...
Comments / 0