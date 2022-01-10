ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kazakhstan protests: Over 160 dead, 5,800+ detained

Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied...

fremonttribune.com

Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid the worst public unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Police#Protest
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakhstan protests: 164 people killed in unrest, health ministry says

At least 164 people were killed during protests that erupted in Kazakhstan this week, the country’s health ministry has said.Most of the deaths – 103 – were in the country’s largest city and former capital, Almaty, where demonstrators stormed government building, officials said.The figures, which were reported on the state news channel Khabar-24, are a significant increase from a previous death toll stated by authorities, who said 26 members of the public had died.It was not clear whether the new number referred only to civilians or whether law enforcement deaths were also included. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to "shoot to kill" as Russia helps quash anti-government unrest

Almaty, Kazakhstan — Kazakhstan's president on Friday rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest, vowing to destroy "armed bandits" and authorizing his forces to shoot to kill without warning. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that order had mostly been restored across the country, after protests this week over fuel prices escalated into widespread violence, especially in the country's biggest city of Almaty.
PROTESTS
hngn.com

8,000 Detained in Kazakhstan's Worst Unrest; Kazakh President Tokayev Claims Order in the Country Now Restored

Kazakhstan officials reported on Monday that law enforcers detained almost 8,000 individuals during protests that turned into violent attacks last week, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described as "terrorist aggression." Kazakhstan's National Security Committee reported that the situation is now "stabilized" and "under control." At the same time, the Interior Ministry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Rising anger with Turkey drives calls for reunification in crisis-hit northern Cyprus

In his sun-filled office in north Nicosia, Şener Elcil is plotting his next protest. Anger, he says, is in the air in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. The economy is in freefall, thanks to the self-declared republic’s financial and political dependence on Turkey. Thousands have taken to the streets, spurred by inflation rates that have left many struggling to make ends meet; ahead of parliamentary polls later this month, calls for a boycott are mounting, while a blacklist of Turkish Cypriot dissidents, reportedly drawn up at the behest of Ankara, has spawned consternation and fear.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
