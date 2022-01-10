ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Shows promise in upset win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lawrence completed 23 of 32 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-11 win over the Colts. He added 10 rushes for 17 yards. Lawrence helped the Jaguars to an upset...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

How Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson And Rest Of Rookie QB Class Compared In 2021 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — For all but two of the NFL’s rookie QB class, the 2021 season is over. And of the two remaining QBs, only Mac Jones will be starting games in the postseason. Jones has of course been steady if unspectacular while leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record in his first professional season. Folks in New England know his story well, having followed the Patriots’ season rather closely. Yet now that the regular season is over and there’s a full year of work to use for comparisons, it’s worth checking in to see how Jones compared to his fellow rookies. This...
NFL
Jaguars.com

All Gas, No Breaks: Week 18 Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence balled out in the regular-season finale game against the Indianapolis Colts. Check it out in our last All Gas, No Breaks clip of the season, sponsored by Cadillac.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Colts#Field Goals#American Football
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban congratulates Kirby Smart, reveals Jameson Williams possible injury

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy