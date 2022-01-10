Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Shows promise in upset win

BOSTON (CBS) — For all but two of the NFL’s rookie QB class, the 2021 season is over. And of the two remaining QBs, only Mac Jones will be starting games in the postseason. Jones has of course been steady if unspectacular while leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record in his first professional season. Folks in New England know his story well, having followed the Patriots’ season rather closely. Yet now that the regular season is over and there’s a full year of work to use for comparisons, it’s worth checking in to see how Jones compared to his fellow rookies. This...

