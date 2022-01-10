Cardinals' A.J. Green: Draws nine targets

Wesley gathered in two of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Seahawks. The bulk of Wesley's production this season has occurred with DeAndre Hopkins on the sideline. Between Weeks 9 and 11 and since Hopkins (knee) was placed on IR after Week 14, Wesley played between 59 and 85 percent of offensive snaps in each of the Cardinals' seven games without Hopkins during that span en route to a 18-201-3 line on 29 targets. Hopkins isn't expected to be ready to return until the NFC Championship Game at the earliest, so Wesley should continue to get regular looks from Kyler Murray in Monday's wild-card game against the Rams.
Comments / 0