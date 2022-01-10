ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Duke Shelley: Inactive for season finale

 3 days ago

Shelley (heel) was inactive in Week 18 and ended the season with 37 tackles and three passes...

Comments / 0

