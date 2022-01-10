Bears' Kindle Vildor: Quiet in season finale

Williams (coach's decision) was inactive for Miami's win over the Patriots in Week 18. Williams only suited up for eight games in 2021, as he was often a healthy scratch. In those appearances, he secured just six of 16 targets for 71 yards. The 24-year-old once looked like an ascending young talent for the Dolphins and potentially a locked-in starter, but since bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2019 he's found himself steadily being eased out of the picture. Williams will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO