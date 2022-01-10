ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Traffic signal will undergo repairs in Cambria

By Claudia Buccio
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works will repair a traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Pineknolls Drive in Cambria.

The work will include replacing signal heads and re-wiring the signal.

Work begins on Monday Jan. 10, 2022, and will continue through Friday Jan. 14, 2022.

Construction will be between 7 A.M. and 3:30 P.M., and there will be signs in place to guide drivers and motorists.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works said drivers may experience intermittent delays at the location.

According to the agency, the project is funded by the San Luis Obispo County Road Maintenance funds.

