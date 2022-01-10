Superintendent: FCPS remains open, but monitoring conditions

On Sunday night, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sent a letter to FCPS families, saying that they will be monitoring the weather overnight to see if a potential delay is needed for transportation.

The letter reads, in part: "Although most of the snow has melted, freezing temperatures overnight could create problems for the morning commute. Our transportation, operations, and police teams will check street conditions early Monday morning and advise whether we should consider a potential delay."

Dr. Liggins goes on to say that they are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases among students and staff to see if any changes need to be made.

He also referenced the decision from Jefferson County Public Schools to close their buildings this week for non-traditional instruction. Dr. Liggins said, "We are grateful that we have not reached a point that would prompt us to take similar action."

But Dr. Liggins did say the district has the ability to switch to NTI "should that be appropriate."

A number of other school districts have decided to have a delayed start or close on Monday. Here's a list of those districts .