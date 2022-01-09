Candace Cameron Bure Remembers TV Dad Bob Saget as 'One of the Best Human Beings I've Ever Known'

Full House ‘s Candace Cameron Bure is at a loss for words following the shocking death of TV dad Bob Saget , who died Sunday at the age of 65.

“I don’t know what to say ,” Bure wrote on Twitter . “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

In a second post on Instagram , she added: “ I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye . 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House , which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Bure co-starred as Danny’s oldest daughter D.J.

Andrea Barber, who portrayed D.J.’s eccentric pal Kimmy Gibbler on Full House , also remembered Saget in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing that he “had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood” and “loved so deeply and so fiercely.”

Scott Weinger, who played DJ’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Steve Hale, also paid tribute to Saget. “ Bob Saget was more than a friend,” he wrote on Twitter . “He was a big brother to me. Nobody ever made me laugh harder, the kind of laughter where your ribs are sore the next day. He was also a wonderful human being who never missed a chance to say ‘I love you’ to the people he cared about.”

Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier , Lori Loughlin , Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have also paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here .

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear.