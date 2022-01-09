ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Candace Cameron Bure Remembers TV Dad Bob Saget as 'One of the Best Human Beings I've Ever Known'

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgRMH_0dhCCqm300

Full House ‘s Candace Cameron Bure is at a loss for words following the shocking death of TV dad Bob Saget , who died Sunday at the age of 65.

“I don’t know what to say ,” Bure wrote on Twitter . “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

In a second post on Instagram , she added: “ I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye . 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House , which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Bure co-starred as Danny’s oldest daughter D.J.

Andrea Barber, who portrayed D.J.’s eccentric pal Kimmy Gibbler on Full House , also remembered Saget in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing that he “had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood” and “loved so deeply and so fiercely.”

Scott Weinger, who played DJ’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Steve Hale, also paid tribute to Saget. “ Bob Saget was more than a friend,” he wrote on Twitter . “He was a big brother to me. Nobody ever made me laugh harder, the kind of laughter where your ribs are sore the next day. He was also a wonderful human being who never missed a chance to say ‘I love you’ to the people he cared about.”

Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier , Lori Loughlin , Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have also paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here .

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear.

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Full House's Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' in Wake of Bob Saget's Death

Lori Loughlin is remembering former Full House co-star Bob Saget for his “kind heart and quick wit” following his sudden death at the age of 65. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to TVLine. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.” Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Remember Full House's Bob Saget as 'Most Loving, Compassionate and Generous Man'

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are paying their respects to Full House dad Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the siblings said in a statement. “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Fellow Full House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Ashley Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Abc#Fuller House#Ritz Carlton
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Bob Saget found dead at 65

Beloved comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, officials said Sunday. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the...
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Bob Saget's Initial Autopsy Results, Details Around His Death Released

A Florida chief medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play" in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65. TMZ reported the Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star was found unresponsive in a room by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Saget on Saturday performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour that had dates booked through June.
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TVLine

TVLine

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy