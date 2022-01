Earlier today, the Royals added Arodys Vizcaino to their organization by inking him to a minor-league deal. Vizcaino last pitched in the majors for the Braves in 2019 but was shutdown after just four appearances with an arm injury. Before that, though, he was an ultra-reliable closer for Atlanta. In five total seasons with the Braves, he posted a 2.77 ERA.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO