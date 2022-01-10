ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Tractor trailer crash closes parts of U.S. 35

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash has the slow lane of U.S....

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

West Virginia governor feels 'extremely unwell' after testing positive for Covid-19 and cancels state legislature address

(CNN) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive Tuesday for Covid-19 and described feeling "extremely unwell" as he isolates at home, according to a statement. Justice, 70, awoke Tuesday morning with congestion and a cough, eventually developing a headache and fever, he said in the statement. By late afternoon, his blood pressure and heart rate were elevated and he had a high fever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Putnam County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Wsaz

Comments / 0

Community Policy