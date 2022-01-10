ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Klay Thompson puts Cleveland Cavaliers on poster in return to action

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZbkT_0dhCCatf00

Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson made his first appearance in an NBA game Sunday night since all the way back in June of 2019.

The three-time NBA champion last suited up in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Since then, he’s suffered both a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

It’s been a long time coming for Klay and his Warriors. It led to the team honoring him ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Related: Impact of Klay Thompson’s return

Like clockwork, Klay Thompson hit his first shot of the game on a drive before missing his next four. After sitting out more than a quarter of game time, he was installed back in the lineup in the second quarter.

That’s when Thompson brought the house down by throwing down a poster dunk on pretty much the entire Cavaliers team.

That’s just filthy stuff right there. As you can see, Thompson’s Warriors teammates were absolutely fired up by the dunk. It’s also rather clear that the sharpshooting guard is 100% and ready to go.

Later in the second quarter, Thompson also hit his first three since his return to action. He finished the first half hitting on 3-of-9 shots for seven points in nine minutes.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

‘Gosh It Was Fun’; Warriors Star Klay Thompson Returns After 941 Days On The Sidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco’s Chase Center hours before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury. They erupted in cheers as he walked out of the tunnel, roared with every warmup shot and were in near frenzy when he was introduced. “Those are very special moments I’ll never forget,” Thompson said after the game. “I’ll never forget this night. I’ll never forget the reception the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Norman Powell
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Toronto Raptors#Acl#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Chase Center#Thompson S Warriors#Mavericks
AllClippers

Danny Green Wishes He Could Take Back Play That Injured Klay Thompson

After a two-year absence, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is back. The five-time All-Star made his season debut on Sunday night, putting up 17 points in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals. It was that series where he tore his ACL, which would ultimately be followed be an achilles tear, causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

January 9 was a day officially known as 'Klay Day.'. Players around the entire league showed love to Klay Thompson as he returned to his first NBA game since 2019. To put that into perspective, the last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, Kawhi Leonard was still a Toronto Raptor, James Harden and Chris Paul were still Rockets, and Paul George was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
SFGate

Klay Thompson's Warriors return was mass catharsis masquerading as a basketball game

Klay Thompson sits expressionless in the dim light of the Chase Center as Golden State’s starting lineup is bellowed out by hype man Franco Finn. The crowd is exultant, on the brink, ready to erupt like a righteous powder keg and lay waste to decibel records. Thompson watches as old friend Draymond Green is introduced, followed by Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry.
NBA
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy