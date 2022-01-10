WATCH: Klay Thompson puts Cleveland Cavaliers on poster in return to action

Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson made his first appearance in an NBA game Sunday night since all the way back in June of 2019.

The three-time NBA champion last suited up in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Since then, he’s suffered both a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

It’s been a long time coming for Klay and his Warriors. It led to the team honoring him ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Like clockwork, Klay Thompson hit his first shot of the game on a drive before missing his next four. After sitting out more than a quarter of game time, he was installed back in the lineup in the second quarter.

That’s when Thompson brought the house down by throwing down a poster dunk on pretty much the entire Cavaliers team.

That’s just filthy stuff right there. As you can see, Thompson’s Warriors teammates were absolutely fired up by the dunk. It’s also rather clear that the sharpshooting guard is 100% and ready to go.

Later in the second quarter, Thompson also hit his first three since his return to action. He finished the first half hitting on 3-of-9 shots for seven points in nine minutes.

