Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO