Are the Panthers Heading Down an Urban Meyer-Like Path With HC Matt Rhule?

By David Esser
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers’ 2021 season was a complete mess — and even that may be understating things. Despite an impressive 3-0 start that had everyone thinking playoffs were a reality, the Panthers ended the year in fairly miserable shape. The Panthers went 2-12 over their final 14...

New York Post

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa reflects on his roller-coaster rookie season

Trevor Lawrence’s wife praised the rookie quarterback Monday after he wrapped up his first year with the Jaguars, a season filled with “lots of highs and lows.”. Taking to Instagram, Marissa Lawrence shared a collection of black-and-white photos of her postgame kiss with Lawrence from Sunday, when the Jaguars stunned the Colts with a season-ending 26-11 win.
NFL
The Associated Press

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23...
NFL
Person
David Tepper
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Adam Schefter
Support for Matt Rhule and AC/DC: What Carolina Panthers said in their exit interviews

Running back Christian McCaffrey encapsulated the journey the Carolina Panthers are on by quoting AC/DC during his exit interview on Monday. “It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n’ roll,” McCaffrey said. “You’re going to sleep in bad motels, you are going to be driving a bad van, playing for 15 or 16 people at a bar, half of them booing you. You need a collective team. You need a drummer, a bass. It’s all about buying in.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s Panthers coaching staff getting major overhaul with firing spree

For the third season in a row, the Carolina Panthers missed the train to the NFL Playoffs. And in each of those seasons, they finished with exactly five wins and no better than third in the NFC South division standings. Matt Rhule had sat on a warm seat for most of the 2021 NFL season, but his job as head coach of the team seems to be safe for the time being.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Mike Florio: Going to Be to Convince Someone to Take Less Money Than Rhule

While the expectation that the Panthers will end up keeping Matt Rhule for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, yesterday's firing of Joe Judge by the New York Giants has some wondering whether or not there is still a chance that David Tepper could still make the move for a new head coach. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was on with the Panthers earlier this morning and said that we won't really know what the exact decision until Tepper comes out and confirms it. Florio believes that Jay Glazer, who reported that Daivd Tepper is looking for Matt Rhule to hire a rockstar offensive coordinator, is right and that Tepper could be waiting to see what Rhule comes up with before making an official decision, something that he says is crazy.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Bryant McFadden – Not a Lot of Optimism for Matt Rhule Year 3

The 2021 season came to a close yesterday for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Tampa Bay Bucs 41-17, to finish the season with 7 straight defeats, and finish with an overall record of 5-12. The Panthers became the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 and finish with 12 losses, as Matt Rhule is just 10-23 as an NFL head coach. Despite that glaring record, Rhule is likely to be back for a third season. That has many Panther fans in an uproar, as they want more, expect more, and deserve more, than what they've gotten since Tepper ran Ron Rivera out of town. In his recent rebuilding stops at Temple and Baylor, Matt Rhule's teams won 11 games, but that was after taking a step in Year 2. That's what separates his rebuild in the NFL as opposed to the college game, is that his team didn't take that step, making it hard to imagine they will do so next. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and he echoed that same sentiment:
NFL
The State

Matt Rhule gets to keep his job. If he wants to stay with Panthers, the fix is clear

The Carolina Panthers have closed the book on their 2021 season, which is good, because it was a horrible book that got worse as the pages kept turning, and we all should have put it down long ago, except by then we already had so much time invested in it we kept hate-reading, and when the book finally ended Sunday with a seventh straight loss we wanted to scream at the author “Why did you waste my time!” except that there were about 60 different authors, so it’s no wonder the plot got completely lost in early November, and..
NFL
The State

Carolina Panthers OC search: Tracking the coaches who have interviewed with Matt Rhule

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he plans to conduct interviews over the next few weeks to fill the offensive coordinator position left vacant after he fired Joe Brady. Rhule said he plans to look at a variety of candidates, but noted that he’d like to have someone who has had experience calling plays at the NFL level.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule fires three more assistant coaches

The staff shakeup in Charlotte continued on Tuesday as the Carolina Panthers fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and defensive line coach Frank Okam according to Ian Rapoport. Coach Matt Rhule previously fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but Rhule reportedly will hang on to his job for at least one more season despite Carolina's 5-12 record this past campaign.
NFL
FanSided

Is Matt Rhule status as Carolina Panthers head coach still undecided?

Could the future of Matt Rhule in 2022 still be undecided as Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper weighs up his options?. All signs point to Matt Rhule remaining head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. There was nothing to suggest something was in the pipeline regarding his potential departure during Monday’s exit interviews despite a cataclysmic run of results following a 3-0 start, with the former Baylor man focusing on the future rather than dwelling on the immediate past.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
