Grieving Bridgeport mother starts program to fight opioid epidemic

A Bridgeport mother whose daughter died of a fentanyl overdose has started a program in the hope to save lives.

Iris Seda, 51, founded Caridad Opioid Preventable Epidemic. Her daughter, 22-year-old Anna Sepulveda, died in Bridgeport back in November.

Seda saying the organization will build awareness, help distribute narcan and teach children the deadly dangers of opioid drugs.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says COPE promotes a life-saving message.