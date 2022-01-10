ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Grieving Bridgeport mother starts program to fight opioid epidemic

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Bridgeport mother whose daughter died of a fentanyl overdose has started a program in the hope to save lives.

Iris Seda, 51, founded Caridad Opioid Preventable Epidemic. Her daughter, 22-year-old Anna Sepulveda, died in Bridgeport back in November.

Seda saying the organization will build awareness, help distribute narcan and teach children the deadly dangers of opioid drugs.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says COPE promotes a life-saving message.

Judge dismisses challenge to religious exemption elimination

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that eliminated Connecticut's long-standing religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities, saying the state has an interest in protecting the health of Connecticut's students.
