Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID, encourages people to get boosters

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...

