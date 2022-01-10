ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID, encourages people to get boosters

By The Associated Press
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday...

