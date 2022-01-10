ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: AP sources: Yankees' Rachel Balkovec to manage Low A Tampa, will be first female skipper in MLB-affiliated league

NEW YORK (AP) — AP...

Yankees have a stud relief pitcher preparing to make another jump in 2022

The New York Yankees relied heavily on their bullpen during the 2021 season due to injury issues with the starting rotation. General manager Brian Cashman took a risky approach toward his starters, signing Corey Kluber to a one-year, $11 million deal and trading for Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both pitchers were coming off significant injuries, so depending on them to be legitimate options in the rotation for the entire season was always optimistic.
MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign former top pitching prospect

In 2011, legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera called then 19-year-old Manny Banuelos the best pitching prospect he’d ever seen. “I like everything about him,” Rivera said of Banuelos at the time, according to ESPN. “The makeup and how he keeps his composure. I notice situations and how you react in situations. Where you make your pitches in tough situations, where you spot your pitches, he has the ability to do that.”
Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey.“It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream."In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there.Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over the Tampa Tarpons, Balkovec will become the first female manager in the history of affiliated baseball, an appointment 10 years in the...
Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
LSU grad tabbed as first female to manage MLB team

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
Rachel Balkovec
Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
New York Yankees
MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Brother News

The Washington Nationals already have a young, franchise player on their roster in outfielder Juan Soto, but it sounds like the organization is preparing to bring in another talented prospect to the mix. And that young ballplayer has a strong connection to Soto. According to Byron Kerr, the Nationals are...
FanSided

Washington Nationals take first step to keeping Juan Soto

Three years. That is how long the Washington Nationals have to convince Juan Soto to remain with the organization. While it is no secret that they would like to sign Soto to a long term extension, he has made it clear that he will not consider such an offer unless the Nationals prove that they want to win.
