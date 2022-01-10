Kings hire Marc Bergevin as senior advisor to GM

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday morning, the Canadiens went back to practice in readiness for Wednesday’s game in Boston against the Bruins. Only 17 players took the ice: Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki, Ryan Poehling, Cole Caufield, Arturri Lehkonen, Laurent Dauphin, Cedric Paquette, Lukas Vejdemo, Jean-Sebastien Dea (the latests call-up from Laval), Ben Chiarot, David Savard, Chris Wideman, Sami Niku, Corey Schueneman, Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Michael McNiven. There were 4 more players on there which are now considered day to day: Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, Josh Anderson and Mike Hoffman. Right now, head coach Dominique Ducharme doesn’t know if they’ll be ready to dress against Boston on Wednesday. In net, Michael McNiven has been sent back down to Laval and Cayden Primeau assigned to the taxi squad, which means the Allen-Montembeault partnership is back, at least for now.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO