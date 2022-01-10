ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings hire Marc Bergevin as senior advisor to GM

 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Kings announced that they’ve hired Marc Bergevin as a senior advisor to general manager Rob Blake. Bergevin spent nearly a decade as the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, before being fired earlier this season. He had also spent seven seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks prior to...

Rob Blake
Marc Bergevin
