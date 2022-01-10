ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dylan Larkin leaves game in Anaheim in first period with upper-body injury

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Wings center Dylan Larkin was knocked out of Sunday's game in Anaheim against the Ducks in the first period. Larkin suffered an upper-body injury just over...

www.detroitnews.com

MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin being further evaluated for injury

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill isn’t certain whether a huge chunk of his team’s offense will be missing when they wrap up a three-game California trip Tuesday at San Jose (10:30 p.m., ESPN Plus/Hulu). The team had an optional practice Monday at the SAP Center and Dylan...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings turn in solid effort in shootout loss, await word on Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin is having a nice bounce-back season, on pace to be his most productive. The Detroit Red Wings hope it won’t be interrupted by the upper-body injury he suffered in the first period Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim. Coach Jeff Blashill said he will have...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
theScore

Alabama's Williams leaves title game after apparent leg injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was helped off the field during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia after suffering an apparent non-contact leg injury. Williams was able to walk to the locker room for further evaluation after leaving early in the second quarter, but he will miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL

