Mariah Carey is channeling her love for Christmas into her first children's book!. On Wednesday, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer announced that her picture book, The Christmas Princess, will be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers in fall 2022. Co-written with Michaela angela Davis, who collaborated with Carey on her bestselling 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the book is illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO