ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 11:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 11:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Light freezing rain has resulted in slick road conditions for portions of northeast Iowa. The precipitation will continue to move off to the southeast and be out of the area by 11 AM. Travelers use caution, and slow down if you come across ice covered roads.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Iowa, Johnson, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Iowa; Johnson; Linn Slick Spots Due to Freezing Rain An area of freezing rain is expected this morning in portions of eastern Iowa. This would include Cedar Rapids, Independence and Vinton. With surface and road temperatures below freezing, be alert for stretches of slippery roads due to a thin glaze of ice.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Winter Storm System to Impact the Region this Weekend A strong winter storm system will push east through the Quad State Saturday into Sunday. Wintry precipitation will spread eastward into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri late Friday night, and then southeast over the remainder of the region Saturday morning. The evolution of the storm for the remainder of the weekend is quite uncertain at this time. The ultimate path and intensity of the storm system, along with the temperature forecast, will determine how impactful it will be across the Quad State. For now you are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and follow your winter weather preparedness plans ahead of this potentially impactful winter storm.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life threatening rip currents and rough surf conditions expected. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged due to the dangerous surf and rip current conditions.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Very cold temperatures this morning Temperatures across the north will remain below zero through mid- morning. Winds will be out of the south between 5 to 10 mph through this time. Temperatures will begin to rise late this morning, reaching into the teens during the afternoon. Dress for the cold this morning as you head out and take proper precautions to ensure exposed skin is covered to prevent frostbite and possible hypothermia. Don`t forget to bring pets inside.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Deeper Water#Coastal Broward County#Coastal Miami Dade County
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jo Daviess Slick Spots Due to Freezing Rain An area of freezing rain is expected this morning in portions of eastern Iowa and far northwest Illinois. This would include Anamosa, Manchester, Dubuque and Maquoketa. With surface and road temperatures below freezing, be alert for stretches of slippery roads due to a thin glaze of ice.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 09:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics has come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes has totaled as high as 9 to 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 48.6 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts up to 6 inches possible in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 11:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Winter Storm System to Impact the Region this Weekend A strong winter storm system will push east through the Quad State Saturday into Sunday. Wintry precipitation will spread eastward into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri late Friday night, and then southeast over the remainder of the region Saturday morning. The evolution of the storm for the remainder of the weekend is quite uncertain at this time. The ultimate path and intensity of the storm system, along with the temperature forecast, will determine how impactful it will be across the Quad State. For now you are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and follow your winter weather preparedness plans ahead of this potentially impactful winter storm.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 10:11:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics has come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes has totaled as high as 9 to 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM PST Wednesday was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling through late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 38.9 feet on 01/22/1935. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Harrison, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Gusty winds could produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and/or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A small shift in the track of the storm could lead to large differences in snow amounts.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow and freezing drizzle will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing Drizzle and snow. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region, especially across higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 09:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics has come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes has totaled as high as 9 to 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 48.6 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice is possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light icing has been reported in portions of northern Oneida county already, with freezing drizzle expected to continue to mix in with flurries and snow showers for the next several hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 10:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 700 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end today over the Olympics and North Coast. The heavy rain will push the Bogachiel River near LaPush above flood stage today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Near flood is currently forecast. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause flooding of State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge...closing the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 36.2 feet late this afternoon, or possibly near flood stage. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.1 feet on 11/19/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 10:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 09:53:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front are not expected to result in any additional flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast for the mountains and coast today before the atmospheric river lifts north out of the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy