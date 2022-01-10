Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 10:11:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics has come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes has totaled as high as 9 to 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM PST Wednesday was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling through late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 38.9 feet on 01/22/1935. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

