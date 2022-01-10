Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 10:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 09:53:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front are not expected to result in any additional flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast for the mountains and coast today before the atmospheric river lifts north out of the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
