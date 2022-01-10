ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton on future: ‘I pretty much know what I want to do’

By Mike Chappell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txdey_0dhCAg7b00

INDIANAPOLIS – That might have been it for T.Y. Hilton.

After 10 seasons, 143 games, 631 receptions, 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns.

After nine playoff games, 47 catches, 781 yards and another three TDs.

After more T-Y . . . T-Y . . . T-Y gestures to the stands than you can count.

After colossal collapse, what’s next for the Colts?

And after just two catches for 39 yards on five targets in the Indianapolis Colts’ 26-11 collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon that ended their season.

Hilton has been the emotional catalyst for the team for the past several seasons, but a successor might be needed.

The team’s 2012 third-round draft pick has been evasive regarding his future, but Hilton considered retirement after undergoing neck surgery in late August.

“I didn’t pretty much tell nobody, but people close to me,’’ he said in October. “I was close to hanging it up.’’

In the aftermath of Sunday’s demoralizing loss, Hilton was asked if he considered he might have been walking off the playing field for the last time.

“No,’’ he said. “I haven’t thought about it. I’m going to take some time, talk to Jack (Doyle) and, you know, just go through if I want to play one more year.

“I can play one more year. If not, then I won’t.’’

Hilton always has insisted he won’t make any decision until sitting down with Doyle, his close friend. Doyle also could consider retirement after nine seasons. Doyle is under contract for 2022. Hilton will be a free agent after re-upping with the Colts last offseason with a one-year, $8 million contract.

“Just talk to him, see what he’s feeling,’’ Hilton said. “And once he makes his decision, I’ll kind of know what I want to do based on him . . . whether it’s here, whether it’s somewhere else.

“So I’ll make my decision sometime in the offseason.’’

At one point, Hilton indicated he’s all but decided what the future holds.

“I pretty much know what I want to do,’’ he said, “but I just want to take some time to reflect.’’

If Hilton retires, he’ll do so as one of the most prolific receivers in franchise history. His 631 receptions are tied with Hall of Famer Raymond Berry for 3 rd -most while his 9,691 yards are 3 rd behind Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345). His 12 games with at least 150 yards are a franchise record.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Former UTEP standout, NFL Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard, former standout for Texas Wester College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86. Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards. His pro career included time with […]
NFL
WANE 15

Bears fire Nagy, Pace after 6-11 season

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears have fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sideline will lift a struggling franchise. Nagy’s fate seemed sealed as Bears struggled through a 6-11 season that ended with a loss at Minnesota on Sunday. But it was […]
NFL
Fox 59

Like T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle has a good idea what the future holds

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a long journey for Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton, but it might be coming to an end. They’re the two longest-tenured members of the Indianapolis Colts: Hilton was a 2012 third-round draft pick while Doyle joined his hometown franchise after being claimed off waivers in September 2013.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Pro Football Rumors

Colts stars T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle considering retirement

Barely 300 receiving yards from 10,000, T.Y. Hilton is not certain to play next season. The longtime Colts wideout is considering walking away after 10 years. So is Jack Doyle, who has been in Indianapolis for nine seasons. Interestingly, the two plan to discuss their respective plans before making their own decisions. The veteran tight end is signed through 2022; Hilton is set for free agency again.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Playoff Games#Raymond Berry#American Football
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Dolphins Had 1 Reason For Firing Brian Flores

In undoubtedly the most surprising firing of the NFL coaching cycle, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores after three years and two narrowly missed playoff runs. But a report suggests that this didn’t just happen out of thin air. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, “relationships” were Flores’...
NFL
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy