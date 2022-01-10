Sunday Spotlight: East Noble’s Spencer Denton overcomes two major knee injuries to return for senior season

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – If patience is a virtue then Spencer Denton is as virtuous as a high school basketball player can be, as the East Noble senior is back on the floor this winter after missing his entire sophomore and junior season due to major knee injuries.

Denton, a six-foot-three guard, was set up for success at East Noble. As a freshman Denton logged varsity minutes as a key reserve for a loaded Knights squad that won 21 games, with the prospect of playing a big role in the future.

However, in August leading up to his sophomore year Denton torn the ACL and meniscus in his left knee while playing at the local YMCA, causing him to miss his entire high school season.

After rehabbing at Parkview Noble Therapy, Denton was ready to return as a junior. However, in East Noble’s preseason scrimmage against Whitko at the Big Blue Bit in late November Denton torn his ACL and meniscus again, ruling him out for the second season in a row.

Now a senior, Denton says he cherishes the opportunity to be back on the court – and doesn’t take anything for granted when it comes to playing basketball. He’s averaging 15.1 points a game, best on the team, for an East Noble squad that has a 7-7 record with two months left in the regular season, a nice improvement from a Knights program that won just eight games total last season.

East Noble’s next game is Friday, January 14 when the Knights host NE8 rival DeKalb.

