BOJ may raise FY22 inflation forecast to 1% or higher from current 0.9% – Yomiuri

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to raise its forecast for FY 2021-2022 inflation at its January 17 and 18 monetary policy meeting, the Yomiuri newspaper reported over the weekend. “The possible revision is due mainly to the supply-chain disruptions triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.”. “The BOJ is...

