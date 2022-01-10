ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Shimao puts residential projects on sale as China property woes deepen

By Clare Jim
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BJep_0dhCA5k500

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shimao has put all its projects on sale, local media reported, as Chinese property developers face mounting pressure to negotiate with their creditors to ease a liquidity squeeze in the sector that is threatening to push more firms into default.

China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), the world's most indebted developer, is seeking a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a 4.5 billion yuan ($157 million) bond in a meeting with bond holders. The outcome of the meeting is expected later Monday.

Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments.

Reuters reported last week that China will make it easier for state-backed property developers to buy up distressed assets of debt-laden private peers, another step by policymakers to avert a liquidity crisis in the sector.

Smaller peer Shimao Group Holdings (0813.HK), which defaulted on a trust loan last week, has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, Caixin reported over the weekend.

The Shanghai-based property developer has struck a preliminary deal with a Chinese state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, a commercial property on Shanghai's Nanjing Road, for more than 10 billion yuan, the report said.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Daiwa said in a research report that Shimao will find itself in a vicious cycle of liquidity issues given the recent negative news, even though the firm said it is not in debt servicing default.

Shimao unit Shanghai Shimao Construction said on Friday that it was in talks with China Credit Trust to resolve a $101 million defaulted loan payment.

The missed trust payment would not accelerate payment requests in the open bond market, it added.

Reuters also reported on the same day that the unit has proposed extensions on maturities for two asset-backed securities (ABS) due this month totalling 1.17 billion yuan ($183.50 million).

"We believe negative publicity will erode the confidence of home buyers and investors," Daiwa said. "This, in turn, would negatively impact Shimao’s future refinancing activities and contract sales prospects and lead to further deteriorating cash flows and liquidity."

It estimates Shimao to have around 23 to 25 billion yuan in corporate bonds, ABS and trust loans due for payment in 2022, noting it has only 16.1 billion yuan in cash.

LIQUIDITY CRISIS

Chinese developers are facing an unprecedented liquidity squeeze due to years of regulatory curbs on borrowing, leading to a string of offshore debt defaults, credit-rating downgrades and sell-offs in developers' shares and bonds.

Small developer Modern Land (1107.HK), which has missed payment for its 12.85% notes due Oct 25, 2021, said in a filing on Monday it has received notices from certain noteholders demanding early repayment of their senior notes.

The developer said it has been in discussion with these creditors for a waiver and it has appointed financial advisers to formulate an overall plan for feasible remediation actions.

The firm is also in talks with noteholders on a restructuring plan for its $1.3 billion of offshore bonds, it added.

"It's going to be the peak of repayment period and we'll see more developers default," said Kington Lin, managing director of Asset Management Department at Canfield Securities Limited.

"The market is watching how many SOEs will get more M&A loans to help the developers in distress."

Modern Land shares, which have been suspended since Oct. 21, sank nearly 40% on Monday morning to HK$0.23, a historical low.

As at 0335 GMT, shares of Evergrande fell 3.4%, while Shimao gained 3%.

Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Commercial Property#Chinese#China Evergrande Group#Evergrande#Shimao Group Holdings#China Credit Trust
Reuters

Beijing tightens rules for entering city after Omicron case

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Beijing will require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, state media announced on Sunday, a day after the city reported its first Omicron case and as it readies to stage the Winter Olympics next month. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China's R&F Properties Hong Kong arm put in 'selective' default by S&P

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties, which has a number of super-sized projects in global cities such as London, saw its Hong Kong offshoot declared in “selective default” on Thursday after it pushed through a bond payment delay. Credit rating agency S&P Global took the step...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
The Independent

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% but recovered some ground later in the session. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.Exports rose to $3.3 trillion in 2021 despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Shimao Group to repay yuan bond after cash influx from property sales: Bloomberg

Struggling property developer Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY) (OTCPK:SIOPF) plans to repay a local bond maturing Saturday after the company got more cash from property sales than initially expected in December, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The company is among developers such as China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) facing liquidity...
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

Shimao Pushes Back on Media Reports, Says It's in Talks for Property Sales to Help Resolve Debt Crisis

BEIJING — Chinese real estate developer Shimao Group Holdings pushed back Tuesday on reports of default and sales of prime property. Shimao is one of China's healthier developers. However, the company's Hong Kong-listed and mainland-listed stocks and bonds have plunged in the last few months after warnings of a shortfall in sales. The volatility comes amid broader concerns about the Chinese real estate industry's ability to pay off high amounts of debt.
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

With Omicron, China’s Covid-19 Dilemma Deepens

The hypercontagious Omicron Covid-19 variant has its first toehold in China: The country confirmed its first local transmissions over the weekend in the northern city of Tianjin. A public health official told state media that the virus appears to have spread for at least three viral generations in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China property developer seeks quicker sale of assets

UK manufacturers believe conditions, productivity to improve in 2022. PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3653 (vs. estimate at 6.3628) China reports 157 new mainland coronavirus cases (prior day 165) Australian building permits for November 2021: +3.6% m/m (vs. expected 3%) Australia monthly inflation gauge for December...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Catella European Residential Fund III acquires senior living property in Brussels

Catella European Residential Fund III (CER III), the first pan-European “dark green” residential impact fund to achieve the highest level of sustainability under the EU’s SFDR Article 9 certification, has acquired a senior living property in Brussels. Catella paid more than €50 million ($57 millon) for the...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Shimao Group defaults on loan in latest sign of China property sector distress

Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY) ADRs fall 4.2% after the Chinese property developer defaults on a loan after missing a 645M yuan ($101M) payment, the latest in the saga of real estate firms struggling under heavy debt loads after China moved to reduce leverage and risk in the sector. China Credit...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy