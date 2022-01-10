ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Initial exams on Patriots DT Christian Barmore's knee were promising

By Ryan Hannable
 3 days ago

Patriots rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was injured at the end of the loss to the Dolphins on Sunday when he caught some friendly fire from teammate Joejuan Williams.

Both players were trying to tackle Tua Tagovailoa and Williams hit Barmore's knee.

The rookie had trouble putting weight on his leg and was reportedly emotional going to the X-ray room at the stadium. But, there was an encouraging update later Sunday night.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport , initial exams were promising, indicating no major injury. Barmore will get a MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

The Alabama product had a terrific rookie season and if he's forced to miss a playoff game it would be a big loss for the Patriots defense.

Ian Rapoport
