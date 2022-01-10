ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Patriots players said following loss to Dolphins

By Ryan Hannable
The Patriots are not going into the postseason the way they would have hoped.

New England failed to keep its momentum going from last week's 40-point win over the Jaguars, as it fell to the Dolphins 33-24 in South Florida Sunday afternoon. The Patriots are now 2-9 in December/January games played in Miami under Bill Belichick.

Despite the loss, the Patriots are still in the postseason and will play on Wild Card weekend.

Here's what the Patriots players had to say afterwards.

Matthew Slater: “It's over with. We better leave this game here in my Miami, better leave it here. I mean, look, it's real now. We've got to go. So however sorry we feel for ourselves or however down we are about today's game, we've got to leave it here. So we've taken some solace and some competitive efforts early on, but at this time of the year, all you care about is winning.”

Hunter Henry: “I mean, [our confidence] will be good. I mean, we're going to learn from this and -- I mean, we didn't play our best today, you know, offensively. I mean, we just gave them too much. Obviously, gave them a touchdown. Turned the ball over in the red zone. Some crucial mistakes just offensively. But things that we can learn from, I felt like we finished strong too. We've just got to play consistently. But, yeah, I don't think we lost any confidence. We know what we have in there. We've just got to play clean football. That's the biggest thing.”

Devin McCourty: “So no matter who we play, we're fighting. Come to work the next day. You want to put everything into it because if you don't, that's it. You know, we have another performance like this, that's it. So I think as a group -- you know, everybody individually, you just want to put your all into it because there’s no tomorrow.”

Brandon Bolden: “It's not over. There's no reason to lay down and take anything. We've got a lot to fight for. And I know, me personally, that's how I'm approaching it. That's how I'm going into next week as not finished done playing with the season. Going into next week, take it like it could be the last one, but I'm going to fight like hell to have more.”

