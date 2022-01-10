What Sean Payton said after Saints beat Falcons, miss playoffs: 'Proud of this group'

The Saints did all they could in Week 18. They didn't control their own destiny, but just needed a win and a loss by the 49ers to secure a postseason berth.

The Saints held up their end, but by the time they got back in the locker room, they watched an entire season end in the hands of another team, not unlike Saints fans were forced to do at home.

"You’re watching it. You’re leaning on every play," Payton said. "No different than a fan would be."

The Saints weren't actively following the Rams-49ers score, but with a cushion in the 4th quarter over the Falcons there were updates being passed around of where that game stood. The Saints were aware the Rams went ahead by a touchdown late in the 4th quarter, though a long review over a meaningless Falcons TD meant they weren't able to track the game until it got to overtime. The 49ers ultimately won 27-24 in OT, sealed with a Matthew Stafford interception.

Despite all the challenges, including a displacement to start the season after Hurricane Ida, starting quarterback Jameis Winston going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, injuries and COVID issues striking seemingly every week, this Saints team fought to 9-8, winning four of the final five games to do so.

It's a result that could be summed up in one word: Disappointment.

"Obviously the other game didn’t go the way we wanted. I’m proud of this group. We fought hard — fought hard all season," Payton said. "It is what it is, you’re disappointed. Obviously as a team we’re watching the finish of the game. You’re disappointed. You play to get into the postseason. Our players feel the same way.”

━━━━

LATEST ON TAYSOM HILL

Sean Payton rarely gives out injury updates following games, and that was the case after Week 18. The Saints coach confirmed that Hill suffered a Lisfranc injury, but the severity won't be known until further tests are done.

"We’ll have more once we do a little bit further evaluation tomorrow," He said.

━━━━

ON TREVOR SIEMIAN'S PERFORMANCE

For the second time this season Trevor Siemian took over for an injured Saints starting quarterback and led the team to a key victory. That was the case in a Week 8 win over the Bucs when Winston was hurt, and again in a Week 18 win over the Falcons with hill down with an injury.

Siemian threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter that set up the Saints with a margin that ultimately sealed the result. And his ability to thrive in those circumstances isn't a coincidence, Payton said.

“Like the last time, he came in, he functioned, did a good job, threw some touchdown passes. He played well,” Payton said.

...

“I’ve said this before, he’s really smart. So he can function at a pretty high level without a lot of the practice reps that generally you want to have, and that’s kind of the life a little bit of the No. 2 quarterback in our league. How well can they come in, in a moment, really, without having all the practice reps. So I think his football IQ and his skillset. He made some really good throws.”

━━━━

THOUGHTS ON TEAM'S RESILIENCY IN TOUGH SEASON

“It’s a tough group. We’ve got really good leadership. That helped us. The makeup in the locker room, I think, really helped us and we leaned on it. It’s something that we’ll be able to reflect on later in the week.”