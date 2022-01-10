ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lessons Learned: Cowboys reached several milestones in win over Eagles

By Mike Crum
 3 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. They ended the season going 12-5, winning their division and guaranteeing themselves at least one home playoff game. With a 51-26 victory, this Cowboys team became the first to score 50 points in any road game. Dak Prescott became the first Dallas quarterback to start and win every division game in a season.

Then the team had to wait for Sunday’s games to finish to learn their wild-card matchup would be against old-school rival San Francisco. Dallas secured the No. 3 seed and the 49ers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Philadelphia Eagles had nothing to play for and ran the backups out for their final game of the season, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be things learned from the last game of the regular season.

The Cowboys were playing for milestones

The Cowboys top priority was a win to get momentum started for a playoff run and through that had a shot at personal and team statistical success. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for five touchdown passes before exiting the game allowed him to pass Tony Romo for the most TD passes in a season with 37.

The 51 points not only allowed Dallas to break the team record for most points scored in a season with 530, but they tied for the most 40-point games in one season with five.

Cedric Wilson’s two-touchdown performance got him to six scores for the year, joining Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz and CeeDee Lamb. It’s the most Cowboys in a season with at least six touchdowns.

Even the backups touchdowns mattered because Ito Smith, Corey Clement, and JaQuan Hardy crossing the goal line gave the Cowboys 22 players on the season to reach the end zone, a new NFL record.

Ezekiel Elliott had a successful season, all things considered

Elliott went into training camp looking like the best version of himself since his rookie season. He came out in incredible shape, making cuts, and looking quicker than he has since his rookie season.

After a final game that saw him go for a tough 87 yards on 18 carries, sneaking him just over 1,000 for the fourth time in his career, it’s possible he actually did have his best year since the 2016 campaign.

Elliott wasn’t put in the easiest of circumstances for success. His offensive line had people in and out of the line up all year with injuries, suspensions, and Covid-19 issues. The offensive coordinator not only has an aggressive, pass first offensive style, but he seemed to dial back the running game to basic runs up the middle for multiple games in the year. Elliott himself dealt with a lingering knee issue since Week 4 that he tried to play through for the betterment of the team.

He played the last third of a season wearing a knee brace.

Battling against all of that the running back still became only the sixth rusher to hit 1,000 yards so far this year. Elliott averaged 4.2 yards and added 10 touchdowns, while dropping his fumbles from six in 2020 down to only one. Add 47 receptions for just under 300 yards, two more scores, and possibly being the best blocking back in the NFL and this could be considered his best season overall since he was a rookie.

The next step for Elliott will be sustained playoff success where he does whatever necessary to help the team win. It could be pass blocking like against the Buccaneers, rushing for big numbers like he had against the Carolina Panthers, or receiving like he did in New England.

Conclusion

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Mike McCarthy said it after the game, “We view this as the starting line.” The season is over, Cowboys have won the division, and will host a home playoff game, but now it is time to do what is necessary to go on a long playoff run. Minus Michael Gallup and COVID issues, this team is as healthy as it has been all season, the players and coaching staff need to let it all out to try and win one game at a time until they’ve won 4 games and a Super Bowl.

