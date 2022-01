NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State fought through the expected rust that accompanied a near month-long layoff between games to come away with a 79-67 victory against Champion Christian on Tuesday night. The win gives NSU their seventh on the season, matching the best start through 11 games since 2005-06. “A win is a win and we’re going to take it and run and run fast,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “Champion Christian came out and were the better team. They were the aggressor right from the jump, knocked down some shots and gave us all we wanted and then some. They had our backs against the wall so really happy that we were able to pull out the win, but the credit definitely goes to them.”

