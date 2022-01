The failure of democratic leaders to effectively champion democratic values and rights is enabling the rise of autocrats worldwide, Human Rights Watch's outspoken head told AFP in an interview. There is a dire need for democratically-elected leaders to show bold and principled leadership in the face of global challenges like Covid and as anxiety over looming climate disaster grows, Kenneth Roth argued. "Our fear is that if democratic leaders don't rise to the occasion (and) demonstrate the kind of visionary leadership that is called for today, they are going to generate the sort of despair and frustration that are fertile grounds for the autocrats," the HRW executive director said. And indeed, it would appear that autocracy is on the rise.

