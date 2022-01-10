ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian FX

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT.

Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rallies on commodity gains, dollar weakness

* Iron ore, copper and oil prices rise * Latam stocks at 2-month high (Writes through with Latam, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus in China drove up commodity prices, while the dollar slumped after U.S. inflation data came in as expected. Brazil's real added 0.8%, while Mexico's peso firmed 0.2%. Iron ore, oil and copper prices rose as weak Chinese inflation data kept the door open for more liquidity measures by the PBOC. Chile's peso rose 0.6% to a near two-month high, while Colombia's peso hit a one-month peak. The dollar slipped as data showed a 7.0% annual increase in U.S. inflation, the largest in nearly four decades and cementing expectations of an interest rate hike in March. The greenback extended losses logged after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday stuck to a previously signaled stance on monetary policy. Analysts were broadly of the opinion that the Fed will hike in March. "Wednesday's CPI report doesn't change anything for the Federal Reserve's policy plans and it has already told the markets that it expects a tight labor market, rising wages and low unemployment to continue," said George Ball, chairman of investment firm Sanders Morris Harris. Interest rate hikes in Latin America are also on the cards this year, after inflation surged through 2021. Brazil's central bank has taken the necessary steps to ensure inflation targets are met for 2022, 2023 and 2024, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, reaffirming it is appropriate to advance the process of monetary tightening significantly into restrictive territory. Brazil's monetary policy committee has been the most aggressive in the world, raising the policy rate by 725 basis points last year. COVID-19 worries continued. The Pan American Health Organization the rate of infections in the Americas, caused by the Omicron variant, had reached unprecedented levels. Data from the Institute of International Finance showed net capital flows to emerging markets rose last month from November but fell more than 75% year-on-year, with China the main recipient as investors fear other economies will continue to underperform due to the pandemic. Latam shares surged after the U.S. inflation reading, with MSCI's index of regional stocks up 2.5% at a two-month high. Shares of troubled Mexican airline Aeromexico jumped nearly 5% after its creditors overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy. The stock tumbled more than 50% last month and has made wild swings since, after a tender offer valued it at a fraction of its market capitalization. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1268.61 2.06 MSCI LatAm 2187.08 2.48 Brazil Bovespa 105312.07 1.48 Mexico IPC 53935.81 1.65 Chile IPSA 4484.96 2.05 Argentina MerVal 84978.89 0.327 Colombia COLCAP 1446.86 1.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5350 0.80 Mexico peso 20.3379 0.18 Chile peso 823.03 0.56 Colombia peso 3970.51 0.44 Peru sol 3.8896 0.18 Argentina peso 103.6600 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and John Stonestreet)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Most Asian FX and stocks gain as Fed rates outlook seen unchanged

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's currencies and stocks broadly gained on Thursday as the safe-haven dollar slumped to a two-month low after U.S. inflation data met market expectations and was deemed unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's policy tightening timeline. The Thai baht , South Korea's won and the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia shares gain as strong commodities lift energy, mining stocks

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks found support from strong commodity prices, while troubled casino operator Crown Resorts soared 9% after U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone sweetened its takeover offer. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.5% higher at 7,474.4, extending gains...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia shares stumble on weak China data, U.S. dollar heavy

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares were dragged lower by weakness in Chinese economic data on Thursday although investors seemed relieved that U.S. inflation data was not hot enough to force even faster monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer price inflation was at its highest in nearly...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaysian Ringgit#Indonesian Rupiah#Asian
Reuters

Factors to watch - January 13

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge. * Oil struggles to hold gains...
STOCKS
Reuters

Factbox: Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese assets

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Investment houses have started publishing their predictions for Chinese asset prices in 2022 following a bruising year for the financial markets. The Hang Seng equity index (.HSI) has gained about 4.4% so far this year after losing more than 14% in 2021. The MSCI China...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares struggle for direction; Wipro drops over 5%

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares flitted between gains and losses on Thursday, with weakness in Wipro and Tata Motors countering robust moves in technology stocks after Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services reported strong third-quarter results. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.03% to 18,215.55 by 0449 GMT,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian FX and stocks climb as Powell brings no surprises

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most of emerging Asia's stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected overnight, with the South Korean won jumping for a third day on growing rate hike bets. The Thai baht , Malaysia's ringgit and the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Asian FX, stocks rise after Powell's less hawkish testimony

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock and currency markets rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman said it would take the central bank some time to unwind its balance sheet, with the South Korean won jumping for a third consecutive session. The Thai baht , Indonesia's...
WORLD
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.370 115.2 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3562 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.695 27.668 -0.10 Korean won 1196.000 1199.1 +0.26 Baht 33.530 33.6 +0.21 Peso 51.200 51.15 -0.10 Rupiah 14291.000 14305 +0.10 Rupee 74.040 74.04 0.00 Ringgit 4.193 4.198 +0.12 Yuan 6.372 6.377 +0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.940 115.08 -0.74 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3490 -0.49 Taiwan dlr 27.621 27.676 +0.20 Korean won 1196.900 1188.60 -0.69 Baht 33.200 33.39 +0.57 Peso 50.970 50.99 +0.04 Rupiah 14355.000 14250 -0.73 Rupee 74.325 74.33 +0.01 Ringgit 4.192 4.1640 -0.67 Yuan 6.368 6.3550 -0.20 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

Leu steady after c.bank rate hike, other FX gain

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The leu held steady at stronger levels on Monday after the Romanian central bank raised its benchmark interest rate following similar recent moves around central Europe, while the Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended their rally. The forint has gained more than 3% since the...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Asian FX set to end 2022 first week in red on hawkish Fed

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed slightly on Friday, but all the units were set to end the week lower due to lingering pressures of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data to assess the need for faster rate hikes. For the first week...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian FX mostly lower; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded mostly lower on Wednesday, with Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, buoyed by U.S. policy tightening expectations. The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won each fell about 0.5%, with the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Most Asian FX slip; Thai baht starts 2022 on firmer note

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, with the Philippine peso and the Indian rupee leading losses, as the U.S. dollar firmed to a near one-week high on bets of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the Thai baht appreciated modestly. Regional stocks were...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit 2-week high

* Thai baht gains for fourth straight day * Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken * Regional equities mixed; Singapore, Thai shares gain By Sameer Manekar Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Thai baht firmed to an over two-week high on Tuesday, kicking off the new year on a positive note, as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, while most other Asian emerging currencies weakened. Notching a fourth straight session of gains, the baht appreciated 0.3% to 33.26 per dollar, its highest since late November. The Thai currency's strong start to 2022 comes after it suffered its worst decline in two decade. The baht depreciated 11% last year as the pandemic hammered Thailand's key tourism sector. Elsewhere, prospects of an early Federal Reserve interest hike despite surging COVID-19 cases put Asian currencies on the backfoot. . The Philippine peso depreciated 0.4% to hit a more than three-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won each weakened about 0.3%. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major peers, weakened slightly but held close to the one-week high of 96.328 reached on Monday. . Overnight, all three major indexes on Wall Street finished strongly, and the U.S. Treasury yields gained on expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate hike as inflation fears outweighed the rising COVID-19 cases. "Markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with focus on Fed rate hikes leading to higher U.S. Treasury yields and underpinning U.S. dollar strength alongside continued buoyancy in equities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and likely tightening by the Fed could prevent any sharp appreciation by the baht. He expected the Thai currency to hold in a range between 32.75 and 33.50 per dollar before strengthening by the end of 2022. "For the second half, an improving economic recovery in Thailand and elsewhere should support more fund flows into emerging markets and Thailand. Along with that, a low current account deficit could help the baht reach between 31.75 and 32.00 by the end of this year," Panichpibool added. Elsewhere, China's yuan slipped as much as 0.4% to 6.3695 per dollar on its first trading day of the year, while Japan's yen weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level since early 2017 after declining for a fifth straight session. Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia advanced between 0.5% and 1.2%, while Malaysian equities declined up to 0.8% on their second day in the red. Meanwhile, the Philippine stock exchange suffered an unexplained delay in opening. It said it would issue a statement later. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises to 6.391% ** China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings ** Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting ** India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.37 -0.58 1.38 1.38 China <CNY=CFXS -0.27 -0.27 -0.35 -0.35 > India 0.00 +0.09 0.00 1.57 Indonesia -0.25 -0.35 0.51 1.79 Malaysia -0.22 -0.38 -0.75 0.00 Philippin -0.41 -0.51 - -1.14% es S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.20 -0.47 -0.34 0.04 > Singapore -0.07 -0.40 1.20 1.54 Taiwan +0.13 +0.29 0.99 1.28 Thailand +0.27 +0.27 0.58 0.58 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Asian shares mixed, oil gains after rally on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 29,278.31 as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Asian stocks mixed, strong gains recorded in Japan and Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday. Major gains were recorded in Japan and Australia while in mainland China and Hong Kong, stocks were steady. "As we start 2022, markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit , Singapore dollar and...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy