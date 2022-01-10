ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QSBQ_0dhC8sQc00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s office was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget” and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.

The Golden Globes won’t be livestreamed or shown on TV: Here’s how the winners will be announced

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House. “I love you so much Bobby.”

Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian “was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious.”

“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Saget’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget, also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” played squeaky clean Danny Tanner, a widower and father to three young girls, on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to the Olsen twins when it debuted 1987.

Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

‘One of a kind’: Former AP reporter Mike Cochran dies at 85

Mike Cochran, who during a nearly 40-year career with The Associated Press told the stories of Texas’ larger-than-life characters with his rich and detailed writing, and who ended up serving as a pallbearer for Lee Harvey Oswald while covering the presidential assassin's funeral, has died. He was 85.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Richard Lewis
FOX40

Young artists can win up to $500 in Sacramento climate change contest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento area students and residents, ages 14 to 24, with a passion for art and fighting climate change are invited by city officials to participate in the Carbon Zero Art Contest.  Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office, the Office of Climate Action and Sustainability and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District are sponsoring the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Full House#Ap#Abc
FOX40

California sues ‘sharing ministry’ health insurance plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Wednesday sued what the state’s attorney general called a sham health insurance company operating as a “health care sharing ministry” — one the state claims illegally denied members benefits while retaining as much as 84% of their payments. The lawsuit names The Aliera Companies and the Moses family, which […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California assault weapon owners face registration deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California gun owners starting Thursday are getting a second chance to register and keep a type of firearm that is now illegal to buy under the state’s expanded definition of assault weapons. The registration period is for those who legally bought so-called bullet-button assault weapons. The bullet buttons allow users to rapidly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX40

Rent expert discusses housing situation in California

This past fall, the monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment was up almost 11% over the same time period in 2020 as eviction protections tied to the pandemic were ending and federal rental assistance flowing into the state was slow to be distributed. Brian Carberry of Rent.com joined Sonseeahray to discuss the current rental situation […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

NPR is reporting that former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview after being pressed on his repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
POTUS
FOX40

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
BRONX, NY
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy