'We definitely could’ve won': Thunder claw out of big hole but can't close out win vs. Nikola Jokic & Nuggets

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has talked about having “competitive empathy.”

In other words, understanding the psyche of an opponent based on that team’s recent results or past head-to-head matchups. It was memorable when the Thunder beat the Nuggets by 14 points a few weeks ago.

Denver’s effort was so lackluster that Nuggets coach Michael Malone benched his starters — including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic — for the entire fourth quarter.

Knowing that, it was a good bet that the Nuggets would come out swinging Sunday night in Oklahoma City. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.

Denver pounced to an early 22-4 lead.

“We have to understand that a team like this is gonna have a high level of motivation,” Daigneault said before the game. “I’m sure they were really disappointed with how they played last time. For us not to be aware of that and not to take stock of that would be a mistake.”

'I love Sacramento this time of year': How Mark Daigneault, Thunder handled recent COVID-19 outbreak

The Thunder responded, cutting the Nuggets’ lead to single digits in the second quarter, and drawing within two points midway through the third quarter.

Josh Giddey gave the Thunder its first lead of the game, 75-74, with a 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

“They threw the first punch, and I think it took us a little while to get going,” Giddey said. “I think after that first timeout, for the (remaining) three and a half quarters, I think we definitely could’ve won that game.”

The Thunder led by five points with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets closed on an 11-2 run to beat the Thunder 99-95 .

Jokic and Austin Rivers led the Nuggets with 22 points a piece. Rivers shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Jokic had 18 rebounds.

Up 97-95, Nuggets guard Will Barton drove the lane with just under 15 seconds left. Thunder guard Luguentz Dort shuffled in front of Barton, but Dort was late to the spot and was whistled for a block.

Barton hit both of his free throws, and those were the last points of the game.

But the call could’ve gone quite differently. Daigneault was heated after the game. Probably the angriest he’s been, at least publicly, at the officiating.

Daigneault said he agreed with the defensive foul on Dort, but he thought there was more from Barton.

“Barton swung his elbow through and caught Dort in the face, to the point that (the medical staff) is looking at Dort right now,” Daigneault said. “That’s, to me, at least worth a look for a hostile act … I would be willing to bet that in the third quarter, they would’ve looked at that play.”

Daigneault said he didn’t get an explanation from the officials — Jenna Schroeder, Brian Forte and Eric Dalen — as to why they didn’t review the play for a possible flagrant foul.

“I was a little baffled by that,” Daigneault said.

Here are four more takeaways:

OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in 2021-22 NBA season

He’s the Mann

Tre Mann ripped a rebound away from Jokic, and then Mann found Aaron Wiggins with a sweet behind-the-back pass for a fastbreak slam.

Wiggins roared, Mann roared, the Thunder crowd roared.

For Mann, the fourth-quarter sequence was broccoli and Skittles all in one bite.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Mann to “get in the fight” and “rip his arm off,” Mann said.

“I’m not there yet physically, but being strong mentally and trying to make those plays, I can control that, so that’s what I’m doing now,” Mann said. “And then over the summer, it’s going to be a big summer for me … just trying to put on that weight any way I can to be better next year.”

Mann had seven points and a career-high five assists.

More: OKC Thunder waives Gabriel Deck, acquires second-round pick in trade with Utah Jazz

'You can’t make decisions in fear': How the Thunder came to decision to bench Darius Bazley

Bazley brings it

Darius Bazley blocked a Bones Hyland 3-point attempt, and then Bazley leaked out for a slam on the other end.

Bazley has 44 blocks this season — already a career-high in just 34 games. Bazley had just 25 blocks in 55 games last season.

Bazley had an even better block in the fourth quarter, which led to an Aleksej Pokusevski 3-pointer.

Bazley is still struggling offensively, but he can be useful off the bench if he continues to make high-effort defensive plays.

He had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes.

'Why I'm here fighting': How Scotty Hopson's perseverance earned him 10-day contract with Thunder

Wiggins comes off bench

Before Sunday, Wiggins had started eight straight games. The rookie wing had scored at least 10 points in seven straight games.

Both of those streaks were broken.

Center Derrick Favors, who missed the last two games with lower back soreness, started for the first time in almost three weeks. He joined Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the starting five.

Wiggins was among the first players off the bench.

Dort led the Thunder with 14 points. Gilgeous-Alexander had just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.

It was Gilgeous-Alexander’s lowest-scoring game of the season, and just the third time in three seasons with the Thunder that he scored in single digits.

More: Mike Wilks becomes first former Thunder player to coach team as Mark Daigneault enters COVID protocol

Sarr’s second stint

Olivier Sarr signed a second 10-day contract with the Thunder on Sunday. Sarr signed via the COVID hardship exception, replacing center Isaiah Roby, who’s in health and safety protocols.

Sarr, a 7-foot center from France, played in two games during his first 10-day stint. He had four points and five rebounds in 14 total minutes.

“He’s big, he’s mobile and he’s not lost out there for a young big,” Daigneault said. “There tends to be a learning curve with those guys. He picks things up quickly.”

Sarr, 22, played three seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Kentucky.

Sarr was available Sunday, but he didn’t play.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'We definitely could’ve won': Thunder claw out of big hole but can't close out win vs. Nikola Jokic & Nuggets