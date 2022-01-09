ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'We definitely could’ve won': Thunder claw out of big hole but can't close out win vs. Nikola Jokic & Nuggets

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZBTq_0dhC8nGD00

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has talked about having “competitive empathy.”

In other words, understanding the psyche of an opponent based on that team’s recent results or past head-to-head matchups. It was memorable when the Thunder beat the Nuggets by 14 points a few weeks ago.

Denver’s effort was so lackluster that Nuggets coach Michael Malone benched his starters — including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic — for the entire fourth quarter.

Knowing that, it was a good bet that the Nuggets would come out swinging Sunday night in Oklahoma City. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.

Denver pounced to an early 22-4 lead.

“We have to understand that a team like this is gonna have a high level of motivation,” Daigneault said before the game. “I’m sure they were really disappointed with how they played last time. For us not to be aware of that and not to take stock of that would be a mistake.”

'I love Sacramento this time of year': How Mark Daigneault, Thunder handled recent COVID-19 outbreak

The Thunder responded, cutting the Nuggets’ lead to single digits in the second quarter, and drawing within two points midway through the third quarter.

Josh Giddey gave the Thunder its first lead of the game, 75-74, with a 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

“They threw the first punch, and I think it took us a little while to get going,” Giddey said. “I think after that first timeout, for the (remaining) three and a half quarters, I think we definitely could’ve won that game.”

The Thunder led by five points with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets closed on an 11-2 run to beat the Thunder 99-95 .

Jokic and Austin Rivers led the Nuggets with 22 points a piece. Rivers shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Jokic had 18 rebounds.

Up 97-95, Nuggets guard Will Barton drove the lane with just under 15 seconds left. Thunder guard Luguentz Dort shuffled in front of Barton, but Dort was late to the spot and was whistled for a block.

Barton hit both of his free throws, and those were the last points of the game.

But the call could’ve gone quite differently. Daigneault was heated after the game. Probably the angriest he’s been, at least publicly, at the officiating.

Daigneault said he agreed with the defensive foul on Dort, but he thought there was more from Barton.

“Barton swung his elbow through and caught Dort in the face, to the point that (the medical staff) is looking at Dort right now,” Daigneault said. “That’s, to me, at least worth a look for a hostile act … I would be willing to bet that in the third quarter, they would’ve looked at that play.”

Daigneault said he didn’t get an explanation from the officials — Jenna Schroeder, Brian Forte and Eric Dalen — as to why they didn’t review the play for a possible flagrant foul.

“I was a little baffled by that,” Daigneault said.

Here are four more takeaways:

OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in 2021-22 NBA season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGfjT_0dhC8nGD00

He’s the Mann

Tre Mann ripped a rebound away from Jokic, and then Mann found Aaron Wiggins with a sweet behind-the-back pass for a fastbreak slam.

Wiggins roared, Mann roared, the Thunder crowd roared.

For Mann, the fourth-quarter sequence was broccoli and Skittles all in one bite.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Mann to “get in the fight” and “rip his arm off,” Mann said.

“I’m not there yet physically, but being strong mentally and trying to make those plays, I can control that, so that’s what I’m doing now,” Mann said. “And then over the summer, it’s going to be a big summer for me … just trying to put on that weight any way I can to be better next year.”

Mann had seven points and a career-high five assists.

More: OKC Thunder waives Gabriel Deck, acquires second-round pick in trade with Utah Jazz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Gv0x_0dhC8nGD00

'You can’t make decisions in fear': How the Thunder came to decision to bench Darius Bazley

Bazley brings it

Darius Bazley blocked a Bones Hyland 3-point attempt, and then Bazley leaked out for a slam on the other end.

Bazley has 44 blocks this season — already a career-high in just 34 games. Bazley had just 25 blocks in 55 games last season.

Bazley had an even better block in the fourth quarter, which led to an Aleksej Pokusevski 3-pointer.

Bazley is still struggling offensively, but he can be useful off the bench if he continues to make high-effort defensive plays.

He had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes.

'Why I'm here fighting': How Scotty Hopson's perseverance earned him 10-day contract with Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Ylw_0dhC8nGD00

Wiggins comes off bench

Before Sunday, Wiggins had started eight straight games. The rookie wing had scored at least 10 points in seven straight games.

Both of those streaks were broken.

Center Derrick Favors, who missed the last two games with lower back soreness, started for the first time in almost three weeks. He joined Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the starting five.

Wiggins was among the first players off the bench.

Dort led the Thunder with 14 points. Gilgeous-Alexander had just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.

It was Gilgeous-Alexander’s lowest-scoring game of the season, and just the third time in three seasons with the Thunder that he scored in single digits.

More: Mike Wilks becomes first former Thunder player to coach team as Mark Daigneault enters COVID protocol

Sarr’s second stint

Olivier Sarr signed a second 10-day contract with the Thunder on Sunday. Sarr signed via the COVID hardship exception, replacing center Isaiah Roby, who’s in health and safety protocols.

Sarr, a 7-foot center from France, played in two games during his first 10-day stint. He had four points and five rebounds in 14 total minutes.

“He’s big, he’s mobile and he’s not lost out there for a young big,” Daigneault said. “There tends to be a learning curve with those guys. He picks things up quickly.”

Sarr, 22, played three seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Kentucky.

Sarr was available Sunday, but he didn’t play.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'We definitely could’ve won': Thunder claw out of big hole but can't close out win vs. Nikola Jokic & Nuggets

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkline.com

Nikola Jokic’s colossal effort helps Nuggets retain off Clippers

Author of the article: Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night. Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12 apiece…
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: L.A. blown out by Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers had a night to forget after getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets, 133-96. Denver finished the first quarter with a five-point lead at 34-29, but that’s when it started going south for Los Angeles. The Lakers just couldn’t stop the Nuggets at any point on the defensive end. If Denver had a 3-point look, it went in. If Denver wanted to attack the rim, it was an open layup line.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Scotty Hopson
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Luguentz Dort
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nikola Jokic Nuggets
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy