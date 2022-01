The Green Bay Packers will play in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Lambeau Field on either Saturday January 22nd or Sunday January 23rd. We know for a fact that the opponent with not be the 2nd seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the 3rd seed Dallas Cowboys. Three of the possible opponents come from the NFC West (Rams, Cardinals, 49ers), a division in which the Packers swept this year. The other option is the 7th seed Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s do some quick scouting and analyzing the Packers possible Divisional Round opponents.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO