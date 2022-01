The Falcons 2021 season has officially ended, and the first year under the Arthur Smith-Terry Fontenot regime went differently, depending on who you ask. Those who are optimistic will point to the seven wins, three more than last year, with a talent-deficient roster as an impressive feat. Those pessimists would point to the struggles against playoff-caliber teams, and overall underwhelming play as evidence of Smith not elevated the talent he’s been afforded.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO