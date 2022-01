LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nurses held a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning to protest California’s decision to direct healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic, to return to work. Registered nurses Fernando Fernandez, left, and Akiko Gordon, in the ICU with a COVID-19 patient at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital on Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance Friday which states that healthcare workers who test positive for the coronavirus, but are asymptomatic, can return to work without testing or isolation periods. The...

