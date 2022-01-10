ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing piercing shop to offer chip implants

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zctyX_0dhC6wbQ00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you ever thought about being able to unlock your car or pay at the store just by waving your hand? A body piercing expert is bringing the future to Lansing with a new product.

“I went to my, I guess you could say, my final piercing apprenticeship at a shop and things, things were not progressing where I wanted my career to go,” said body piercing expert, Teferra Lanier.

Lanier goes by “Hades” in the artist community and in February 2021, after selling nearly everything he had, he opened his shop, Flesh, in Lansing’s Old Town district.

“With this shop comes a lot of innovation. So I’m trying to innovate the entire body art industry when it comes down to body piercing and bring it over to enhancements,” he said.

Lanier was interested in technology, so he combined it with his love of body modification to come up with the idea to offer a modification straight from science fiction.

Implants with RFID and NFC technology can connect to smart devices and act as a virtual wallet.
The implants are not completely new. Employees at a company in Wisconsin were voluntarily chipped in 2019.

“I felt that it belonged in the body enhancement industry, it is an enhancement,” he said. “The future will be based on it so why not get ahead of that now.”

Lanier said it’s as safe as getting an earring.

“Infection rate is minimum depending on who you are and if you take care of it, and that’s with any piercing or any enhancement done to your body,” he said.

The implants will run around $200 dollars and Lanier said he’s excited to be the first to offer them in Lansing.

“I’m here in a time in life when this was unheard of and it was just in movies as a child, you know? So, now to see this is actually a thing that is happening and I’m a part of it, it’s historical.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Wintertime Animal Safety Tips

January has began with a cold start and temperatures reaching the single digits. Officials with the Ingham County Animal Shelter (ICAS) say there are many easy ways pet owners can protect their pets when it's freezing outside.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
WLNS

MDHHS: Get vaccinated, wear mask to slow virus spread

With Michigan already facing a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the omicron surge not expected to peak until the end of the month at the earliest, public health leaders continue to urge people to get vaccinated, get boosted and double mask in public to slow the spread of the virus.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Devices#Innovation#Body Piercing#Rfid#Nfc#Nexstar Media Inc
WLNS

Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has went on, we have learned that’s not the case. Allen County Health Commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. “Unfortunately […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy