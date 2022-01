Martell Holt’s former mistress continues to cause a stir on social media. There has been a lot of talk about the demise of Melody Holt and Martell Holt‘s marriage. The “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars addressed Martell’s infidelities during season one of the show. For Melody, it was hard to completely trust he wouldn’t cheat again. While she did say he cheated on her with multiple women, she admitted he had a five-year affair with Arionne Curry. They now have a child together. Melody filed for divorce during the beginning of the pandemic. She said Martell kept leaving the house during quarantine. So she suspected he was cheating again and filed for divorce. She later learned that Arionne was pregnant. At that point, Melody had recently given birth to Martell’s fourth child.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO