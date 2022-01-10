Kazakhstan protests: Over 160 dead, 5,800+ detained

At least 164 people were killed during protests that erupted in Kazakhstan this week, the country’s health ministry has said.Most of the deaths – 103 – were in the country’s largest city and former capital, Almaty, where demonstrators stormed government building, officials said.The figures, which were reported on the state news channel Khabar-24, are a significant increase from a previous death toll stated by authorities, who said 26 members of the public had died.It was not clear whether the new number referred only to civilians or whether law enforcement deaths were also included. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that...

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO