Arizona State’s matchup with Utah on Thursday in Tempe has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within ASU’s program. It is the Sun Devils’ third straight game that has been postponed and six of their last seven outings have been either canceled or postponed. Arizona State’s only game in the last three weeks was a Jan. 2 loss to California. That run of games being called off began after a loss to San Francisco on Dec. 19.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO