Economy

America's Car-Mart: An Interesting Play On The Automotive Market

 3 days ago
America's Car-Mart is an intriguing company with a history of attractive top line and bottom line growth. The automotive retail space offers a wide array of opportunities for long term investors. Some companies are appealing, while others aren't. One of the more interesting players, because of its business model and focus,...

Seeking Alpha

AutoZone Hits It Out Of The Park

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is my Chart of the Day. There is a widely held theory that companies that keep increasing their Revenue and Earnings will keep rising in price so I decided to make a Watchlist of companies that Wall Street predicts will increase both Revenue and Earnings over the next 3 to 5 years. I sorted that list by the companies having the highest technical momentum signals and used my Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. AutoZone was near the top of the list and since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/6 the stock gained 6.48%.
Automotive market drives Wind River sale

Republic of Ireland-headquartered software company Aptiv announced plans to purchase intelligent edge software provider Wind River from private equity group TPG Capital for $4.3 billion to boost its position in the automotive market. Aptiv plans to combine the company’s cloud-based platform for operating mission-critical systems with its own smart vehicle...
Seeking Alpha

Why STORE Capital Is A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

STORE Capital is a uniquely positioned net lease REIT with durable competitive advantages. The recent market rally has been great for short-term bulls, but not so great for long-term value investors who seek to layer in capital at attractive prices. That's why it's always good to have a few default Buys handy for times when value is hard to come by.
Seeking Alpha

InMode: Good Company At A Beautiful Price

Recent sell-offs due to the Omicron and Federal Reserve interest rate hike are creating great opportunities for savvy investors. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of non-invasive surgical machines. Their revenue has grown at an amazing pace in the past several years (73%, 5 year average), and they are an extremely profitable company (net income margin at 46%). Due to the recent scare from the Omicron variant, Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and anticipation of a sluggish market, growth stocks have taken a hit. This has created opportunities for investors. InMode is certainly one of them. I believe InMode presents a great opportunity for an investor because:
Seeking Alpha

AutoNation: The Bullish Case Is Still Intact

AutoNation's performance from a share price perspective has been rather disappointing in recent months. In a country and a world filled with automobiles, it is expected and necessary for there to exist a number of companies that provide various goods and services that meet the needs of those who would use such automobiles. One of the major automotive retailers in the US is a company called AutoNation (AN). In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance on the company's top line suffered, though its cash flow figures were generally on an uptrend. The pandemic stung, but since then, the company has been moving in a great direction across the board. If current strength for the enterprise persists, shares are trading at levels today that might provide significant upside for long term investors. There is some risk that we could see financial performance fall back to levels previously seen, but even in that scenario, shares are trading at levels that would probably be considered fairly valued. So, at the end of the day, this company does offer what I would consider to be a favorable opportunity at reward relative to the risk investors are assuming.
Seeking Alpha

Seneca Foods: Bargain Valuation In A Stable Industry

SENEA has a resilient business model and the company benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. I came across the Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) in my search for bargains. The stock looked very cheap at first, currently trading at ~4x TTM earnings and below book value. Moreover, revenue grew 22.3% from FY19 to FY21, while management significantly lowered long-term debt. However, I believe the stock is cheap for two main reasons. One of the reasons is the market is simply not interested in this industry at the moment and the second one is the long-term prospects of the frozen and canned food industry are unappealing. I believe SENEA is a buy at the moment if you want to get exposure to the US frozen and canned food market, although you should expect to have volatility in the stock price in the short term.
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Recognized as Game Changer in EV Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that HotCars recently ranked Mullen and its EV crossover, the FIVE, No. 2 among the publication’s annual “10 EV Startups to Watch Out For” honorees for 2022. “I am delighted that the world is starting to take notice of the Mullen FIVE and what we have to offer the EV market and beyond,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The debut of our EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE, at the 2021 LA International Auto Show this past November was a great success and very well received by everyone. This is just the start for Mullen; we’re looking forward to showcasing all we have to offer.”
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rose Law Group Automotive Investment Attorney Eric Hill weighs in on Hagerty’s 2022 Bull Market List

For the fifth year in a row, automotive enthusiast brand and classic vehicle insurance provider Hagerty has donned its prognostication hat and compiled what it calls the Bull Market list. Drawing from its own vast database of market information, the company’s analysts take a crack at predicting what the hot sellers are going to be before values actually rise. On the surface, it’s a bit like watching stock trends.
